Hundreds In State Refunds For South Carolina Residents

South Carolina will put money back into the pockets of its residents. The payouts will happen later in the year.

South Carolina plans to give locals direct tax rebates. The amount will vary based on the number of returns the state receives. Qualifying individuals are taxpayers. If not already done, the person should file their return for 2021 by October 17. The recipient should have a tax liability. Or a positive balance due after removing any credits from owed taxes to receive the rebate. (source)

If the state, part-year, and non-residents meet the requirements, they can get a refund. A person may not get a rebate if their unpaid balance is over their tax liability. If an individual has outstanding taxes, the money will get put towards the balance. (source)

Photo by Natasha Chebanu on Unsplash

The estimate for the refund is $700. But the amount will vary per person due to someone's tax returns. Recipients are to receive the cash by December 31, 2022. The sending of payments is automatic. But this is if people have not updated their banking information or address. What if someone made an update? They will need to fill out the SC5000 form and email it to SCRebate@dor.sc.gov by November 1. (source)

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, tax, or legal advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a personal consultant, tax specialist, or financial professional.