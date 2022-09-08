Thousands In Stimulus Checks

Reports say some Americans do not know if they have outstanding stimulus checks.

The last stimulus check was worth up to $1,400. Individuals who qualified earned under $75,000, but the limit is $150,000 for couples. For payments below $1,400, the restrictions are at $80,000 and $160,000 respectively. A report says 625,000 people were missing out on the cash. Below are the groups and number of people who failed to get the payment. (source)

Those with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and a qualifying dependent – affected 419,822 individuals.

Unemployment benefit exclusion eligibles – affected 133,578 individuals.

Those falsely marked as US territory residents – affected 51,639 individuals.

Those with filing changes or had an unresolved condition on their tax account – affected 39,666 individuals.

There are several ways for people to check if they should get more stimulus money. Individuals would have received a "6475" letter. Other methods are available if you did not get this letter or threw it out by mistake. People can check their last year's bank statements to review deposits. They can also look below the "economic impact payment information" section or on the tax records page. (source)

Parents can use the IRS’ child tax credit portal to view payments. If people are still not sure, they can consult with a tax professional for help. Filing with errors could lead to delays. (source)

