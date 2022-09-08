Millions of Outstanding Stimulus Checks

Millions of Americans got stimulus checks during the pandemic. But sources also say millions who qualified for the cash did not get the money. These reports suggest Americans have unclaimed stimulus check payments.

About 10 million Americans have not received a stimulus check. But they were eligible for it. This information has come to light because of a report. The assessment was for the Tax Administration done by the Treasury Inspector General. But there are two primary factors responsible for the payments delays. (source)

Most people received their stimulus checks by direct deposit. Others got theirs via prepaid debit cards and mistook them for junk mail. Thus, they got thrown out by accident. The other reason for the delay? The slow process of manually verifying the stimulus claims and debit card policies. It has caused 10 million people to wait for payments. (source)

Photo by Lukasz Radziejewski on Unsplash

If someone thinks they have missed out on payments, they have recourse. They can visit GetYourRefund.org to claim the funds. People also have until October 17 to file a tax return for the 2020 and 2021 tax years. (source)

Is it your first time filing a federal income tax return? The IRS website outlines the step-by-step process for completion. So, people can file and claim their money. (source)

