Chipotle Stops Purchases Of $3 Burritos

The inflation rate is high in the global economy. Many Americans are trying to save money on their favorite items. Content creators have been helping consumers with these plans by sharing hacks. Some of the tips have even gone viral. Now, a brand is taking measures against people using the saving technique. The move by Chipotle will prevent people from practicing the viral money-saving hack.

Savvy customers discovered they could order a single $3 taco plus each topping on the side. Then add an extra 40 cents for a tortilla. By doing this, they could recreate a regular burrito which often costs $9 or more. The idea spread fast on TikTok. The company is cracking down on in-store and online use of this viral hack. (source)

Chipotle aims to stop purchases of $3 burritos. The company told restaurant managers tacos are no longer available on the app. It is unclear when the deactivated app option will come back because the letter said: "until further notice.". But customers can still order a single taco in restaurants. The company may also try to prevent the viral money-saving hack in-store. Here is the company's statement on the matter. (source)

"Guests are currently unable to order a single taco from our online ordering systems. While we have long embraced customizations and even released our own hack menu, the current social media trend is resulting in a poor experience for our food, our employees, and our customers waiting for orders."

