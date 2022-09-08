Stimulus To Give Maryland Residents Debt Relief

The Biden Administration is providing help for some groups of student loan borrowers. This aid is a write-off of up to $20,000 for some and a one-year pause for others. Maryland wants more borrowers to benefit by giving them a tax credit. The state has launched a student loan relief program.

In July 2022, Maryland launched a program for residents with student loan debt. Similar programs have been operating for several years. More than 40,000 Marylanders have received these tax credits since 2017. The number of people who received help in 2021 was 9,155. The benefit since 2017 is almost $41 million worth of total support. Residents who attended outside colleges are still eligible for the tax credit. But they will receive lesser amounts. (source)

People who went to school in-state can get more than $1,000. Those who attended out-of-state schools received $875 in credits in 2021. There are requirements to qualify for the benefit. Who is eligible? Taxpayers with at least $20,000 in debt for undergraduate or graduate degrees. (source)

The person should also have at least a balance of $5,000 when applying online for the relief. The deadline to apply is September 15, 2022. Some applicants will get the first pick. These people have these characteristics. (source)

People who did not get a tax credit last year.

Persons who qualify for in-state tuition.

Graduates from an upper education institution based in Maryland.

People with debt that exceeds specific income ratios.

