Self-Checkout Machines Coming To Circle K Stores

The service industry has faced several shakeups since the pandemic. The newest change is technology improvements. More self-checkout options are showing up in shopping locations. Walmart is adding these machines to their stores. Ohio's Circle K stores are also making a similar move.

Circle K locations across Ohio are installing "smart checkouts" right now. Regular kiosks use barcode scanners. But these futuristic machines use cameras and computer vision to scan items. This technology looks almost like a projector. And it has a platform where buyers place their goods. There is a camera over the area to look down and take photos of the item. The machine takes 7 to 11 seconds to decide what it sees and tallies the price. (source)

Photo by Eduardo Soares on Unsplash

Mashgin is the checkout machine manufacturer. It says they are up to 400% faster than a traditional self-checkout. Circle K began testing this technology back in December 2020. It now has these smart kiosks in about 30 stores. Circle K tried several models during the pilot program. But went with this one because of its unique features. The brand plans to expand its use of the devices. In the next few years, smart checkouts will be in 7,000 stores. ( source )

