Concerns About Self-Checkout in Ohio Stores

Stores are leaning into automation more than ever. Sam's Club increased its membership fee. And one of the reasons for the fee hike was technology investments. Stores are adding more self-checkout options to their locations. Walmart is also a part of the practice. Corporations often choose self-checkout stations over hiring several cashiers.

Stores are thinking about their bottom line and getting more self-checkout stations. But 67% of surveyed customers have met a self-checkout kiosk that did not function well. Knowing this challenge, Circle K introduced "smart checkouts" for customers. These machines allow the process to be 400% faster than regular self-checkout kiosks. Why? The technology can see items. Thus, consumers do not have to scan items. (source)

Despite the innovations, consumers still have concerns. Criminal defense attorney, Lindsey Granados, expressed safety concerns via TikTok. Lindsey said mistakes at self-checkouts can be problematic. Lindsey explains Americans faced larceny charges even when it was an accident. She added it is costly to defend one's self even if they don't get charged. Below is her video. (source)

