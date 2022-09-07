Borrowers Face Taxes On Debt Forgiveness

The Biden Administration plans to fulfill an election promise. It is the write-off of student loan debt for some Americans. This benefit is up to $20,000 for some groups. Meanwhile, other groups got a one-year pause. Many states have plans to tax the debt forgiveness borrowers will receive.

Indiana is the latest state to confirm it will tax forgiven student loan debt as income. Reports say this could mean high tax bills for many in the state. People eligible to receive $10,000 in federal loan forgiveness will pay $323 in taxes. Pell Grant recipients of the $20,000 write-off will owe double this amount. (source)

Indiana residents eligible for the relief will also face extra county taxes. Why will this happen? A spokesperson for the state explained. (source)

"Indiana is a static conformity state. [That means] the state's tax code is linked to the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) as of a specific date. The student loan debt relief is subject to state income tax because of a law passed by the General Assembly that decoupled Indiana from a specific provision in the IRC that excluded student loan forgiveness from federal tax."

North Carolina and Mississippi have announced similar plans this week. Forgiven loans are taxable income. The Biden administration made plans to prevent this. But it has still triggered individual state laws. (source)

