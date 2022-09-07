Monies For Rhode Island Families

People in Rhode Island who have children could receive payments. This aid would help families complete back-to-school readiness plans. And help them cope with rising living costs caused by inflation. The program does have criteria for recipients to meet.

This payment is a child tax credit. Recipients can track it in two ways; a person can trace it by phone, mail, or fax. The phone number to call the IRS is 800-919-9835. An inquiry made by mail or fax needs a completed 3911 Form. This paper requires the signatures of both spouses if they do joint filing. (source)

Here are the eligibility rules. If joint filing, widow, or widower, earnings should be below $150,000. Income should be under $112,500 for the head of a household or $75,000 for single filers. Parents and guardians with higher earnings may be eligible for partial credit. The other eligibility rules for the parent or guardian are: (source)

The child has lived with you for more than half the year.

Claim the child as a dependent on the tax return.

Not filing a joint return with their spouse for the tax year. Or filing it only to claim a refund of withheld income tax or estimated tax paid.

Have been a US citizen, US national, or US resident alien.

The child tax credit is $250. Parents and guardians can claim up to three dependents; this means a max amount of $750. August 31 filed returns mean a likely receipt in October 2022. October 17 filed returns mean receipt in December 2022. (source)

There are eligibility rules for the dependent. (source)

Be under age 18 by year-end.

Be your son, daughter, stepchild, eligible foster child, brother, sister, stepbrother, stepsister, half-brother, half-sister, or a descendant of one of these.

They provide no more than half of their financial support during the year.

