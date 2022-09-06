Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home Loans

The loan will allow borrowers to buy homes in select cities. It includes 0% down and no closing fees. This program aims to make homeownership more accessible to minority community borrowers. (source)

Bank of America is launching a new mortgage product. It aims to help first-time homebuyers buy a home. They will not need a down payment, mortgage insurance, or closing payments. This program hopes to close the homeownership gap. The initiative bears the name Community Affordable Loan Solution. (source)

This program will target Black and Hispanic neighborhoods. These places include Miami, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, and Los Angeles. Then, later the expansion into other cities is possible. The loan will not consider a minimum credit score. It will instead consider other factors for eligibility. (source)

Photo by Paulbr75 via Pixabay

Experts have wondered if Bank of America's new zero-down mortgage is worth it. Homebuying is an expensive process. It has become more costly over the last few years because of inflation. The type of loan could lower the barrier of entry to homeownership. The person could repurpose the downpayment money for home repairs or emergency expenses. But they caution the monthly payments could be higher. "[The person] will need to work with a financial planner or mortgage lender to make sure that the monthly payments will fit into the budget." (source)

What do you think?

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, business, loan, or legal advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a life coach, loan advisor, realtor, or financial professional.