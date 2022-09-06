Lawsuits Stacked Against Wendy's Due To E. Coli Outbreak

Lawsuits are piling up against Wendy's as the E. coli outbreak continues. Reports link the issue to the romaine lettuce served on its sandwiches. There are about 100 cases in the midwest and one new case in New York. (source)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak affects 97 people. These illnesses are across six states. The states are Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and New York. Kentucky and New York are new to the list. The CDC has information for 81 of the affected people. Their records show 43 hospitalizations and ten developments of the hemolytic uremic syndrome. This syndrome is a rare condition that can cause kidney failure. The CDC made a statement on the matter. (source)

"A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak. But many sick people reported eating burgers and sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy's restaurants before getting sick."

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood via Unsplash

The CDC continued its statement implying the numbers could be higher. They explained it takes up to a month to determine if an illness is due to an outbreak. And some people recover without medical care. Or did not get tested for E. coli when they sought treatment for their sickness. (source)

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported. And the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses."

As cases increase, the number of lawsuits against the company also climbs. Marler Clark is a Seattle-based food-safety law firm. It has filed six suits against Wendy's and its lettuce supplier, representing 36 people. Two of the filed complaints are from Michigan and four from Ohio. The CDC said that Wendy's is cooperating in the investigation. And it has removed the lettuce in sandwiches in the region. (source)

