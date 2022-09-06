Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dies After Falling From 18th Floor

Gustavo Arnal, 52, fell from the 18th floor of the tower on Leonard Street. Arnal was the chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond. His fall follows news that the company will close 150 stores and lay off 20% of its employees. (source)

Reports say Arnal's wife was home at the time. And he "jumped" from the apartment without saying anything. Or leaving a note explaining. Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020 after serving as Avon's finance chief for more than a year. Before that, he held a senior position at Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble. (source)

Photo by Frans Ruiter on Unsplash

Before the incident, the firm told investors several plans were underway. It would shift from its brands to offering more labels. And that it had secured loans from JPMorgan and Sixth Street Partners. (source) Recent reports revealed a lawsuit named Gustavo Arnal and accused him of fraud. A federal class-action lawsuit names him on several allegations. These include federal securities fraud, insider trading, and breach of fiduciary duty. (source)

If you are in a crisis, please dial 988 to receive immediate help. Or visit the website here. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will also be available to people in emotional distress or mental health crisis.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, business, mental health, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a therapist, life coach, mental health practitioner, financial, or other professional. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website.*