Walmart To Add More Self-Checkout Options

Walmart is undergoing several changes. The brand will be increasing the price of the Sam's Club membership. There have also been reports about the layoff of staff and corporate employees. The company also has plans to sell refurbished devices. Plus, its partnership with DoorDash is ending. The firm has been going through a lot to cut costs and changes to cope with inflation. The latest move will see the company go digital.

Cashiers add to the operational expenses of Walmart. Thus, passing on the item-checking duty to consumers would save the company money. This move by Walmart comes as Amazon Fresh faces challenges. Amazon Fresh has been struggling to get people to accept their digital stores. Despite this, Walmart will invest $57 million in three of its locations. This investment will revamp stores to include more self-checkout options. (source)

The multi-million dollar investment will go to three locations in Puerto Rico. This expenditure will modernize the stores with up-to-date technology. The revamping of all stores should be over within the next two months. Ivan Baez is Walmart's Public and Government Affairs Director. Here are Ivan's statements about the move. (source)

“Store shelves will have more items in the exhibit, the optical and pharmacy areas are also being remodeled, and the stores will be selling more high-end brands. You can already find these brands in the three stores that have been remodeled. This year, we started revamping the stores in Carolina, Fajardo, and Cayey.”

