Twitter Tests An Edit Button

What does every other social media platform have that Twitter does not have? An edit button. The platform has been around for years without one. You either learn to live with your typo. Post and delete. Or make sure to triple-check before you hit the post button. Those days could soon end because the app is testing an edit button.

Twitter announced it is finally testing an edit button. Users have been requesting this update for years. The first test is an internal one. Afterward, it will expand to include Twitter Blue subscribers "in the coming weeks.". Twitter Blue subscribers pay an annual fee for premium features. Twitter commented about the change in a post. (source)

"Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you a heads up that, even if you're not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited."

Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash

The edit button will ensure users can change a tweet after it goes live. This feature would allow the correction of typos or the add-on of tags after tweeting. There are phases to the testing. In this one, several edits are possible within 30 minutes after publishing. Edited tweets will have an icon, timestamp, and label. These details will tell readers when the original tweet changed. A tweet edit history will also be available for Twitter users to see. (source)

Twitter will test the button with a small group. What are the advantages of the tiny test group, as said by Twitter? It will help "incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues.". Plus, identify ways people might "misuse" it. Twitter Blue subscribers will get access later this month, according to Twitter. (source)

What do you think?

