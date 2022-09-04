New Law To Give You Tax Credit Of $1,000

California has been considering many ways to help different groups of its citizens. The state has many laws pending to help people cope with inflation. For example, a one-time payment of $200 to $1,050 is under preparation as a "middle-class tax refund.". In Los Angeles County, a guaranteed income program is underway for low-income households. And a new bill could raise the wages of fast food workers. Now, a new law could benefit Californians who do not have a car.

Experts are saying living car-free in California could not only save you on gas. But it can also mean low-income households pay a lower tax bill. The bill is a part of the state's climate measures. California has plans to ban gas pumps and have only electric cars in the state. This proposed bill follows California's decision to ban the sale of new gas vehicles in 2035. This law aims to incentivize people to leave behind cars. And help low-income families struggling with inflation. (source)

Photo by Sven D on Unsplash

The new California legislature would benefit people earning up to $40,000 a year who do not have a car. The threshold is $60,000 for joint filers. It would offer them a refundable tax credit of $1,000. There is a need for the incentive because low-income earners rely on cars for their commutes. Thus, it would be hard for this group to say goodbye to their vehicles. (source)

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, tax, or legal advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a personal consultant, tax specialist, or financial professional.