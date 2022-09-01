Up To $1,500 In Payments Going Out to Colorado Locals

Many states are giving citizens their tax rebates in the Fall. This money will provide much help to citizens who are facing the effects of inflation. The other states which have also announced rebates include:

Colorado is now sending tax rebate checks to eligible residents. It will do so up to September 30, 2022. To receive the money. Colorado residents should have filed their state income tax returns by June 30, 2022. If a person asks for an extension, they have until October 17, 2022, to file the tax return. (source)

Single persons who filed will get $750. Meanwhile, joint filers will receive $1,500. June filers will get their payments by September 30, 2022. But October filers will get their checks by January 31, 2023. The Department of Revenue says over 2.4 million funds have gone out already. Thus, 87% of the monies have gotten deposited. (source)

