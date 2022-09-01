Thousands Per Month For Los Angeles County Residents

Many counties are running guaranteed income programs. These initiatives give selected participants a set amount per month for the duration of the pilot scheme. The individuals get chosen at random and are often from low-income households. Here are similar programs in other states.

The county of Los Angeles created a universal basic income scheme. The program received a warm reception from locals. Over 180,000 people applied for a chance to take part in the program. Who will check the project? The pilot initiative is under the University of Pennsylvania's Center for Guaranteed Income. This group will study it for the next three years. (source)

The selection of 3,200 participants happened from a pool of 180,000 applicants. About 95,000 of these people signed up on enrollment opening day. Sheila Kuehl is the county supervisor for Los Angeles' third district. Kuehl said, "Given the huge number of LA County residents who applied, it's abundantly clear that a guaranteed basic income is an idea whose time has come." (source)

The Los Angeles County scheme will give 3,200 participants $1,000 per month for three years. The team expects to see results like those of other such pilot projects. Kuehl said, "I'm confident that we will see what other pilots have already shown: That a guaranteed basic income, by giving people a bit of financial breathing room, allows them to stabilize their lives and that of their family." (source)

Funding for the project comes from several sources, including the government. Plus, philanthropic organizations like the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, the James Irvine Foundation, and the Kresge Foundation. (source)

