Sam's Club Membership Fee Increasing

Cadrene Heslop

Inflation is increasing the cost of living in America. Brands are shrinking the packages of everyday items. Meanwhile, other firms are raising the price of new products. All these measures help corporations cope with the high costs of production. To mitigate costs, Sam's Club is hiking the cost of its membership. This move has caused people to look into ways of shopping without being a member.

Walmart is raising the cost of Sam Club's membership. The company said both tiers of the annual fees are to face the fee hike. The change will take effect on October 17. This price update is historic. For the first tier, the increase is the first in 9 years. For the Plus membership, the price has not gone up since 1999. (source)

Walmart said the price hikes come for several reasons. New brands are entering the club. There are also improvements and technology investments in all 600 facilities. The brand has added new rewards, as well. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZQCP_0heDsV0E00
Photo by Nathália Rosa on Unsplash

The annual membership will increase to $50 from $45 for Club members and $110 from $100 for Plus members. (source)

The company informed members about the new price via letters. The President and CEO, Kath McLay, noted the inflation pressures facing shoppers. McLay said, "We are mindful of the financial pressure on wallets right now." Thus, the company will take on the tab for the extra cost of this year's renewal. It will give $5 in Sam’s Cash to Club members and $10 in Sam’s Cash to Plus members. Its competitor, Costco, has an annual fee of $60 for its first-tier membership. And $120 for its upgraded "Gold" membership. (source)

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, business, shopping, or legal advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting the store website or other professional.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# grocery store# retail# inflation# walmart# shopping

Comments / 4

Published by

News you care about most - Wealth, Business, and Health.

N/A
12696 followers

More from Cadrene Heslop

Los Angeles, CA

Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home Loans

The loan will allow borrowers to buy homes in select cities. It includes 0% down and no closing fees. This program aims to make homeownership more accessible to minority community borrowers. (source)

Read full story
19 comments
Michigan State

Lawsuits Stacked Against Wendy's Due To E. Coli Outbreak

Lawsuits are piling up against Wendy's as the E. coli outbreak continues. Reports link the issue to the romaine lettuce served on its sandwiches. There are about 100 cases in the midwest and one new case in New York. (source)

Read full story
1 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dies After Falling From 18th Floor

Gustavo Arnal, 52, fell from the 18th floor of the tower on Leonard Street. Arnal was the chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond. His fall follows news that the company will close 150 stores and lay off 20% of its employees. (source)

Read full story

Walmart To Add More Self-Checkout Options

Walmart is undergoing several changes. The brand will be increasing the price of the Sam's Club membership. There have also been reports about the layoff of staff and corporate employees. The company also has plans to sell refurbished devices. Plus, its partnership with DoorDash is ending. The firm has been going through a lot to cut costs and changes to cope with inflation. The latest move will see the company go digital.

Read full story
12 comments

Twitter Tests An Edit Button

What does every other social media platform have that Twitter does not have? An edit button. The platform has been around for years without one. You either learn to live with your typo. Post and delete. Or make sure to triple-check before you hit the post button. Those days could soon end because the app is testing an edit button.

Read full story
2 comments

Sick Wife Asked to Be Quiet

Internet commenters showed support for a spouse who shared his story. The Reddit user has the name Professional-Card607 or OP. And the post has received over 4,200 upvotes. The man says he has tried to help his wife while she suffered from congestion. But she met his efforts with hostility. The man asked people if he was wrong for asking his ill wife to struggle quieter. The spouse says, "My wife's been sick for a little over a week.". "I've taken care of her and all the household tasks to help her out.". (source)

Read full story
California State

New Law To Give You Tax Credit Of $1,000

California has been considering many ways to help different groups of its citizens. The state has many laws pending to help people cope with inflation. For example, a one-time payment of $200 to $1,050 is under preparation as a "middle-class tax refund.". In Los Angeles County, a guaranteed income program is underway for low-income households. And a new bill could raise the wages of fast food workers. Now, a new law could benefit Californians who do not have a car.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Up To $1,500 In Payments Going Out to Colorado Locals

Many states are giving citizens their tax rebates in the Fall. This money will provide much help to citizens who are facing the effects of inflation. The other states which have also announced rebates include:

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Thousands Per Month For Los Angeles County Residents

Many counties are running guaranteed income programs. These initiatives give selected participants a set amount per month for the duration of the pilot scheme. The individuals get chosen at random and are often from low-income households. Here are similar programs in other states.

Read full story
10 comments

Man Does Not Fund IVF Treatment.

Many times, siblings ask each other for financial help. It is the person's discretion whether they provide the aid. And in this case, the person used theirs to say "no" and does not fund the IVF treatment.

Read full story

New Hire Rejects Firm's Reduced Offer: 'I Walked Out.'

Inflation is high. Employees are hoping for companies to give them more for their salary offers. At least, this is the expectation of one Reddit user. The Redditor who shared the story is Jasoncav82. The person explained the interview was going well. They made it to the second round and met with the owner and upper management. "They liked that I brought more to the table than the job description required. I didn't update my resume to show an end date for the job I had left two months prior," they explained. (source)

Read full story
34 comments
California State

New Law Would Raise Fast Food Wages To $22 An Hour

Many fast food chain workers would welcome a wage increase. The cost of living is on the rise; the packages of everyday items are shrinking. New products coming to the market are hitting it at higher price points. It has also been 13 years since the last federal minimum wage increase. For these reasons, a wage increase could help many workers. And the bill needs one more signature to become law.

Read full story
192 comments
Mississippi State

First State To Tax Debt Forgiven Students

The Biden administration has several programs set up to help student borrowers. One of the initiatives is a one-year payment pause. The other is up to $20,000 loan debt forgiveness. These benefits go to specific borrowers based on a set of requirements. This state and several others have plans to tax the recipients of this federal write-off.

Read full story
10 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond To Permanently Close 150 Stores

Inflation and other economic shocks are affecting everyone. Customers are changing their shopping preferences. And businesses are raising the prices of items to cope with production costs. In other cases, brands are shrinking the size of packages. As you can see, every firm deals with rising operating expenses differently. In the case of Bed Bath & Beyond, the company will close physical stores and lay off some employees. This change will help them mitigate the increasing cost caused by inflation.

Read full story
8 comments
Idaho State

$1,000 Going Out To K-12 Parents

Americans are feeling the effects of inflation everywhere. The cost of living is high despite reports of inflation easing off. Citizens face high prices at gas stations, grocery stores, and almost everywhere. There is also the issue of preparing children for back to school. States are giving residents help through one-time payments. Like most special initiatives in other states, this one will go to a specific group.

Read full story

Up To $1,682 in Direct Payments for Seniors

Millions of Americans have been receiving relief via direct payments since this summer. These have come through tax rebates, stimulus checks, and targeted programs. Seniors have felt left out of these benefits. This group also faces challenges caused by inflation. And many seniors have one fixed income. There is now a program to help people who are beneficiaries of Social Security.

Read full story
54 comments

Panera Bread Tests AI At Two Locations

Many businesses are trying to introduce technology into their business models. This move would serve to cut costs. The expense of production is rising because of inflation. Some brands in the food industry are also having challenges finding enough employees. To cope with these challenges, Panera Bread plans to test artificial intelligence.

Read full story
1 comments

HBO Max Is Removing Content

People are always excited when their favorite streaming service adds new media material. It is the opposite emotion when content gets taken down. This change first happened with Netflix. Now, HBO Max is doing some tightening up of its films and series listings. Many are wondering why the removals are underway. Experts say there are three core drivers of the update.

Read full story
1 comments

Starbucks Brings Back A Classic

A classic is coming back to Starbucks. Many were awaiting the announcement. Oreo has already said they were releasing themed products to stores. Now Starbuck has plans to do the same. But there is a catch. Experts say customers should expect higher prices due to inflation. This change is not surprising since the cost of brewing beverages is increasing. And there is a general trend of manufacturers dealing with high production costs.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy