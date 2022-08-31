New Law Would Raise Fast Food Wages To $22 An Hour

Cadrene Heslop

Many fast food chain workers would welcome a wage increase. The cost of living is on the rise; the packages of everyday items are shrinking. New products coming to the market are hitting it at higher price points. It has also been 13 years since the last federal minimum wage increase. For these reasons, a wage increase could help many workers. And the bill needs one more signature to become law.

The California senate passed a bill that could change how the fast food niche operates. It would update the way these chains faced regulation. The bill's supporters say it will give Californian fast food workers a voice in setting industry standards. Some groups label it "one of the most significant pieces of employment legislation passed in a generation.". And added it is a "huge step forward for some of the most vulnerable workers in the country." (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cH8pI_0hd2wXvN00
Photo by Vladimir Solomianyi on Unsplash

The bill awaits the signature of Governor Gavin Newsom. And it has the name AB 257 or the FAST Recovery Act. If passed, it would create a 10-member council. This body will include workers, company representatives, and government officials to set pay and safety standards for the state. The committee would have the power to increase the industry minimum wage to $22 next year. What would be under its control? The body would have jurisdiction over chains with more than 100 locations. These restaurants include Starbucks, Chipotle, McDonald's, and others. (source)

