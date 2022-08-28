Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.

Reporters who visited the location say the Cracker Barrel signs got taken down. The windows of the premises also have boards on them. The restaurant chain has been at this location for four years. But it will no longer be there. (source)

After four years on Hayden Island, the restaurant chain closed this venue. According to reports, the regulars of this store expressed disappointment at the news. These are some of the comments they made. (source)

“I was surprised, they always seem to have a lot of people there eating,” Tom Dana, a neighborhood association board member, said.

“It was a shock to me when I drove by and saw it all boarded up, however not surprising as so many things are leaving Portland or not being kept up,” the President of the Hayden Island West Association, Patrick Castro, said.

Cracker Barrel made a statement about the closure. ( source )

"As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the performance of our stores, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our guests and our business. With that, we have made the difficult decision to close our Jantzen Beach, Oregon Cracker Barrel location. Our focus right now is on assisting our employees during this transition, and we are grateful for the support of our guests and the Jantzen Beach community."

