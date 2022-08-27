Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are Available

The cost of gas is on the decline, according to triple-A. The national average for a regular gallon of gas is $3.857. But the expense still varies at pumps and across states. And fuel types like mid-grade, premium, and diesel have instances where the cost is $4-5 per gallon. The city of Chicago in Illinois has a program in place to help some citizens. The initiative is on its last leg as it lasts from May to September.

The program bears the name Chicago Moves. The last draw is in September. Interested persons should apply by the first day of September to get consideration. The random selection of the benefit awardees happens in the second week of September. (source)

The program favors people in community areas that face higher mobility hardships. 75% of the cards will go to these neighborhoods, and the other 25% will go to the rest of the city. (source)

Photo by Kredite via Pixabay

Under the program, the city will issue 50,000 prepaid gas cards worth $150. Plus, 100,000 prepaid transit cards worth $50. Eligible applicants should be at least 18 years old. And have a valid city sticker with the correct mailing information for their vehicle. They should also have an income at or below 100% of Chicago's median income, or $93,200 for a household of four. (source)

People can apply online. They can also visit any Chicago public library location or send a letter via mail. (source)

