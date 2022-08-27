You Can Get Direct Payments Worth Up To $300

Americans feeling the pinch are in for some relief. States are sending out tax rebates to citizens in the Fall. This money could help recipients with the higher costs of buying everyday items. Unlike most benefits getting ready for sending now, this one is not specific to families. But there is an income limit.

In the spring of 2022, Governor JB Pritzker signed the state’s budget of $46.5 million into law. The allotment includes two rebates for income and property taxes. Taxpayers are the eligible recipients of the payments. But there are income limits, which means only some people will get it. (source)

Who are the eligible recipients of the tax rebates? When will the amounts go out to qualifying Illinois residents?

The single beneficiaries of the income tax rebate are people who earn below $200,000 per year. The amount is $50 for singles. The reward is $100 for married couples who make less than $400,000 a year. Joint filers with three dependents can get up to $300. ( source )

The state is also sending rebates to homeowners. These property owners should earn less than $250,000 for singles and $500,000 for couples. Homeowners can claim up to $300. The delivery of these checks will take up to eight weeks. But people who opt for direct deposit will see the money in their accounts faster. About 6.2 million Illinois locals are eligible for income and property rebates. ( source )

