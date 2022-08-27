State Checks To Give Your Family Up To $750

Parents and guardians struggling because of inflation could receive help. The state of Rhode Island has plans to support families. The money will go out in October. This cash will provide support as the cost of necessary household items increases.

The recent budget of Rhode Island passed in June 2022. It included a rebate for families who met specific initiative requirements. The program will benefit almost 11,500 families across the state. Governor Daniel McKee made a statement about supporting parents and families. Governor McKee said, "[This aid is a] critical way to keep our economy growing." (source)

Photo by StockSnap via Pixabay

If Rhode Island families are to get the rebate, they should meet the program's requirements. These are the rules to be eligible. They should file their Rhode Island 2021 personal income tax return. A person can be under a single, married filing separately, or head-of-household status. The other labels include married filing jointly and qualifying widow or widower. The solo filers should have an income of $100,000 or less, and the joint filers can earn $200,000 or less. (source)

The filing should get done before August 31, 2022. If the person has an approved extension, they can do it before October 17, 2022. The last rule is to have a qualifying child dependent 18 or under as of December 31, 2022. ( source )

The eligible household can get $250 per qualifying child. The payment is up to $750. There is no direct payment option; the money will get sent by check. It will go to the mailing address on the Rhode Island tax return. ( source )

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, tax, or legal advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a personal consultant, tax specialist, or financial professional.