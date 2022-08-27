Inflation Relief Payments of $500 and $1000 Coming

Inflation relief money would make a difference in the lives of Americans. The costs of goods and services are rising. There is also the expectation to prepare children for school. These and other economic shocks have Americans wondering about their finances. The state of New Mexico wants to provide help to more of its citizens. Thus, the state is putting in another relief measure.

New Mexico residents should have already received their state-issued aid checks. These were tax rebates. It saw single tax filers getting $250 and joint filers gaining $500. But income level was a factor used to determine who got these rebate checks. (source)

The state wants to ensure more residents gain from these one-time payments. So, this new check will not have an income level rule. (source)

Here are the details of the new program.

The state's taxation revenue website features details on the new tax rebate programs. The information is below. (source)

"A refundable income tax rebate for all taxpayers of $500 for single filers and married individuals filing separately and $1,000 for joint filers, heads of households and surviving spouses. The rebates will be sent automatically to taxpayers who have filed a 2021 PIT return. No application is required. Date of issue: Equal payments of $250 or $500 in June 2022 and August 2022"

"Relief payments for New Mexicans who do not file income tax returns of $1,000 for households of married couples or single individuals with one or more dependents, and $500 for households of single individuals without dependents. Those payments, also approved during the Special Session of the Legislature in 2022, were limited to a total of $20 million and were distributed through an application process with the Human Services Department. Applications are now closed."

"However, non-filers still have the option to file a 2021 New Mexico Personal Income Tax return. New Mexico residents who are not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return can file a 2021 tax return through May 31, 2023 and still be eligible for a rebate."

