Families To Receive $450 Per Child

Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.

Governor Ron DeSantis says the sums will go to low-income families. It will benefit around 60,000 families and offset the burden of rising inflation. The funds came from Biden’s American Rescue Act. The state got awarded $1 billion from this Act. $35.5 million of this capital will get used for this one-time payment. (source)

Laura Walthall is the spokesperson for the Florida Department of Children and Families. Laura made this statement about the program. "This one-time payment assists families who are being affected by rising inflation and preparing to send their children back to school." (source)

Photo by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

Almost 60,000 will receive the one-time payment of $450 per child. The cash will automatically go to qualifying families. The groups already get funds through the Temporary Cash Assistance program. Other names for this initiative include the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Guardianship Assistance Program. The checks will get mailed in time for guardians to do back-to-school shopping. (source)

