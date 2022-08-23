Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.

Some shoppers rather not pay the membership fee and still buy bulk items. There are workarounds for shopping at Costco and not having a membership.

Get a Costco Cash Card

What if someone does not have a Costco membership? They can ask a member to buy them a Costco Cash Card. This card can be worth up to $2000. The cardholder can access the store and use it to pay for their groceries. This method is usable at any Costco location worldwide. It is the store's version of a gift card. It gives anyone access to the store according to the card's terms and conditions. (source)

Use the website

You do not need to be a member at buy through Costco.com. The drawback is you will pay a 5% surcharge as a non-member. Items are also up to 20% cheaper when you shop in-store. What are the other disadvantages? Some goods, like fresh groceries, are not available online. And non-members have to wait 3-5 days for shipping. (source)

Shop select merchandise

You can fill out doctor's notes at Costco without a membership. If the location has an optical department, you can get an eye exam without a membership. Non-members can also access the food court. (source)

Use Instacart

Non-members can get their groceries delivered from Costco via Instacart. The prices are higher using this option. Persons who use this method have access to 2,000 grocery items and same-day delivery. (source)

