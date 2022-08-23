States Sending One-Time Payments In The Fall

Some states sent their rebates and direct payments in the summer. Meanwhile, six states are sending theirs in the Fall. Residents can look forward to payments in September or October. Here are the states and the benefits some citizens can expect. (source)

Photo by TheDigitalArtist via Pixabay

1. Alaska

In June, Governor Mike Dunleavy signed a bill to give citizens $3,200. It is $650 for energy relief and $2,550 from the state's Permanent Fund dividend. This dividend comes from the state's oil wealth. Direct deposits will go out on September 20. And check receivers will start getting payments in early October. (source)

2. Colorado

Almost every Colorado taxpayer will get a $750 check, and couples will get $1,500. The money should arrive by September 30. People who filed their 2021 tax return but moved in 2022 are also eligible for the rebate. (source)

3. Hawaii

Taxpayers with incomes below $100,000 could receive $300. If the taxpayer made $100,000 but under $200,000, they can get $100. Families will also get cash for dependents. Thus, the total depends on the household size and income. The state will start sending payments by the last week of August. People who are to get paper checks will have a longer wait until late September. (source)

4. Illinois

Single taxpaying Illinois residents can receive at least $50 in rebates. Joint filers will get $100, and families with three dependents get up to $300. The recipients must earn under $200,000. The money starts going out on September 12. (source)

5. Minnesota

The 667,000 qualified frontline workers who applied for help will get $750. If all the 1.2 million applications get accepted, the benefit is $400. The payments will go out between September and October. (source)

6. Virginia

A tax rebate for eligible taxpayers will go out between September and October. If residents think they qualify, they should file their tax returns by November 1. The payment is $250 for individual taxpayers and $500 for joint filers. (source)

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*