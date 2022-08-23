High Prices Of Brews At Coffee Shops

Have you been to your favorite coffee shop recently? Did you wonder if you were reading the board right? Analysts say the hike is not your imagination. The cost of coffee has risen.

In some states, a cup of coffee is more expensive than a gallon of gas. The AAA reported the national average is now $3.95 per gallon of regular gas. Meanwhile, reports on coffee shops say the cost is almost $5 for a brewed beverage. (source)

Nationwide the average cost of a single cup of coffee is now $4.90. This increase is 7.6% compared to this time last year. The studies went on to say making coffee at home is also more expensive. Coffee prices in July rose 20.3% from the previous year. (source)

The studies cite two reasons for the high costs of these brewed beverages.

Photo by Fahmi Fakhrudin on Unsplash

Inflation cooled slightly to 8.5% in July. But the cost of goods remains high across America. This high expense is noticeable in the food item category. Eating out cost 7.6% more in July than in the previous year. The cost associated with groceries and restaurants went up as well. (source)

Inflation is only one factor driving up the cost of this brewed beverage. The other is the drought affecting Brazilian farmers. Brazil is the largest exporter of coffee; most of the arabica beans got damaged. The scarcity of this high-end coffee plant drove the cost even higher. Despite the higher price, coffee companies are not seeing customers cut back. Interim CEO Howard Schultz told investors, "[Starbucks is] not currently seeing any measurable reduction in customer spending or any evidence of customers trading down [to cheaper items].". (source)

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, business, shopping, or legal advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting the store website, store price list, or other professionals.