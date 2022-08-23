Struggling New York Families To Get Back-To-School Help

New York is taking steps to help locals with financial pressures. The state set aside millions to provide extra funding for a food aid program. Now, the state plans to put money towards helping families with children.

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the purpose of $44.4million in federal funding. This capital will assist New Yorkers with back-to-school and early life nutritional expenses. The state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will administer the funds. The agency will ensure the cash goes to the struggling families. (source)

The funding got named the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund. And it will provide one-time payments to New Yorkers. Governor Hochul made a statement about the expenditure. (source)

"Hardworking New York families are still feeling the economic toll of the pandemic. As New Yorkers prepare to send their children back to school this fall, these one-time payments will help struggling families across the state pay for education supplies and other household expenses that may otherwise pose a burden on their household budget. This is yet another step we are taking to help lower costs of living for hardworking families hit hardest by the pandemic."

Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash

The fund will provide one-time payments of $214 for each child ages 3 to 17 and $150 for each child younger than 3. The issuance of the money will start on August 12. It will go to Public Assistance recipients who have children. (source)

This funding will benefit 184,000 children between the ages of 3 to 17. This benefit adds up to about $39.3 million. The remaining $5.11 million will aid 34,300 children under the age of 3. The money for kids under 3 is for infant nutritional costs, and the cash for the older kids is for back-to-school. (source)

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*