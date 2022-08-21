New York Provides Million For Food Assistance

There is a program called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It helps people in different states afford groceries. New York recently allocated more money to its SNAP program.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced details about the program. All New Yorkers enrolled in SNAP will receive the maximum benefits for August. All households, plus those already at the max, will get extra money for August. This benefit is possible because of an infusion of $234 million in federal funding. (source)

SNAP households in all counties will get the boosted benefits by Friday, August 19. There are different dates for five counties in New York City. The SNAP households in these New York City counties will see their benefits between August 16 and 29. (source)

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

What does the extra funding mean for beneficiaries? Households already near or at the maximum benefit level will get $835 for a unit of four. They will also receive a supplemental payment of at least $95. New Yorkers relied heavily on SNAP this spring. Over 1.6 million households and 2.8 million New Yorkers enrolled in the program in June. Governor Kathy Hochul made statements about the fund infusion. (source)

"No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being able to provide adequate food to feed their household. These added benefits help to alleviate this aching concern for hundreds of thousands of individuals and families still struggling to make ends meet amid the ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic."

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*