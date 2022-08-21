One Year Pause Available For Student Loan Borrowers

Millions of Americans who defaulted on student loans have a chance at relief.

President Biden extended the student loan payment pause for the fourth time and it ends on August 31. In April, the Administration announced the "fresh start" plan. It aims to help 7.5 million borrowers move from default to good standing. (source)

On Wednesday, the Federal Student Aid office provided details on the plan. This information includes the qualifying terms and how to access the benefit. The benefits of the "fresh start" plan aim to last for one year after the student loan payment pause expires. This expiration date is August 31. It is unclear if the pause will get extended again. Borrowers have a small window of time until repayment expectations resume. So, it is likely this plan will start on September 1. (source)

Do your student loans qualify?

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Here are some of the qualifying details we know right now.

1. The person must be in default on one of these loan types: (source)

William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan Program loans

Department-owned or privately held Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans

Perkins Loans held by the department

2. A person is not eligible if they defaulted on these loan types: (source)

School-held Perkins Loans

Health Education Assistance Loan Program loans

FFEL loans defaulted after March 2020 and got included in the department's expanded COVID-19 relief flexibilities.

3. If a person qualifies, what is the next step? (source)

When the repayment time resumes, they will have one year to make payment arrangements. These are the routes available to make the arrangement:

Visit myeddebt.ed.gov

Contact your student-loan company by phone or in writing.

Call the Default Resolution Group at 800-621-3115

4. What are the benefits of this one-year plan? (source)

The person can use this one year to pick a repayment plan. What happens after? The department will transfer the loans to a non-default student-loan company. And remove your default status from your credit reports. If a qualifying person does not pick a plan within one year, the debt is subject to the consequences of default. Thus, the benefits are:

Access to repayment plans. These include income-driven repayment. Plus, targeted loan forgiveness through programs like Public-Service Loan Forgiveness.

Access to federal student aid to continue or complete college. This option requires an application.

There are no collection efforts during the one-year timeframe.

Reporting all defaulted loans as "current" and not in collection status. Plus, deleting reporting on loans that have been delinquent for more than seven years.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional delinquency, debt management, money, life choice, financial advice, or legal advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a life coach or financial professional.