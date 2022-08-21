Walmart Shoppers Need To Consider Other Delivery Options

Walmart has had several shake-ups in its business this year. The company is trying to cope with the effect of economic issues on its business. One change is that the company plans to sell refurbished devices. Another recent change will see customers needing to update their deliveries provider.

After a four-year partnership, DoorDash is calling off its deal with Walmart. This company delivered groceries and other goods from the retail chain to consumers. The Business Insider reported the reason given by DoorDash. In a statement to TechCrunch, a DoorDash spokesperson also hinted at the company's plans. (source)

"DoorDash decided to end its partnership with Walmart because it was no longer mutually beneficial and because the delivery company wanted to focus on “its long-term customer relationships.” “We’d like to thank Walmart for their partnership and are looking forward to continuing to build and provide support for merchants in the years ahead with our leading Marketplace and Platform offerings.”

Photo by Rowan Freeman on Unsplash

DoorDash gave Walmart a 30-day notice. So, the partnership will end in September. The two companies teamed up in 2018. The collaboration first went live in Atlanta, Georgia, then spread to other states. Walmart spokesperson Leigh Stidham said, “We have agreed to part ways with DoorDash.” (source)

The move is not a surprise to experts. Walmart has been busy building a delivery service platform, Spark. Spark hands off grocery deliveries to a database of gig workers. This platform accounts for 75% of Walmarts deliveries and serves 84% of American households. (source)

