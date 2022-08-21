You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)

There are several ways consumers can shop at Sam's Club without an annual membership. (source)

Photo by ElasticComputeFarm via Pixabay

Visit the pharmacy.

According to the retailer’s website, the pharmacy is open to the public. The doctor's notes filled here are also exempt from the non-member fee. Pharmacies are present at some Sam’s Club locations. If it has a pharmacy, search for a club near you. Select your desired location. If the selected address has one, you will see the word “Pharmacy” in the “Services at your club” section. (source)

Eat at the food court.

You do not need an annual membership to buy from a Sam's Club cafe. If it has a food court, search for a club near you. Select your desired location. If the selected address has one, you will see the word “Cafe” in the “Services at your club” section. (source)

Visit the eye doctor.

You do not need to be a member to see the optometrist at Sam's Club optical center. But non-members cannot buy optical items. (source)

Use a household card.

Do you live in a household with a Sam's Club member? According to the retailer's website, memberships include a complimentary card. It is free and grants an extra membership and benefits to a family member who is 18 or older. (source)

Shop online.

Non-members can access food items through Instacart. But the prices are higher for the general public. The alternative is visiting the Sam's Club website. Non-members can do their shopping here, but there is a 10% surcharge. (source)

What about the gas stations?

Most Sam's Club gas stations need a membership. The exceptions are the ones co-located with a Walmart; these are open to the general public. (source)

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, business, shopping, or legal advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting the store website.