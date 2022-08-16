FDA Move Gives Convenience To Americans

Did you ever wish some items didn't need a doctor's note? In America, another product will join the ranks of reading glasses.

Hearing aids will become available to Americans without a doctor's note in the Fall. The policy was under examination, and the rule got finalized recently. (source)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the new regulations reduce the red tape. It creates a new class of hearing aids that do not need specialty requirements. These items will get sold online or over the counter at pharmacies and retail stores. (source)

Photo by Samuel Dixon on Unsplash

These devices are for people with mild to moderate hearing problems. The FDA estimates that almost 30 million adults would gain from the new rule. Right now, only one-fifth of this population uses the device. (source)

"Today's action by the FDA represents a significant milestone in making hearing aids more cost-effective and accessible," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters. (source)

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

Photo by Etty Fidele on Unsplash

*Medical Advice Disclaimer: This information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article are for informational purposes only. No material in this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment, and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website.*