FDA Move Gives Convenience To Americans

Cadrene Heslop

Did you ever wish some items didn't need a doctor's note? In America, another product will join the ranks of reading glasses.

Hearing aids will become available to Americans without a doctor's note in the Fall. The policy was under examination, and the rule got finalized recently. (source)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the new regulations reduce the red tape. It creates a new class of hearing aids that do not need specialty requirements. These items will get sold online or over the counter at pharmacies and retail stores. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kl0qt_0hJMNLo500
Photo by Samuel Dixon on Unsplash

These devices are for people with mild to moderate hearing problems. The FDA estimates that almost 30 million adults would gain from the new rule. Right now, only one-fifth of this population uses the device. (source)

"Today's action by the FDA represents a significant milestone in making hearing aids more cost-effective and accessible," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sew6k_0hJMNLo500
Photo by Etty Fidele on Unsplash

# fda# health# seniors# hearing# lifestyle

