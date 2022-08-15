State Stimulus Funds Provide Discounts To Drivers

Inflation is raising the cost of living for all Americans. At every cash register, customers are paying more. The price of gas has dropped from record-high amounts earlier in the year. But, the fees per gallon have not gone down to $4. (source)

What is on the books to aid Americans? Some states have approved gas tax holidays. Here are the current and upcoming ones.

Photo by Pixabay via Pexels

Connecticut

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a bipartisan bill on March 24, 2022. The initial proposal lifted the state's 25-cent-per-gallon excise tax for three months. The original period was from April 1 to June 30. But the gas tax holiday got extended to November 30, 2022. The tax pause provides consumers with 71-87% relief on trips to the pump. (source)

New York

In April, Albany lawmakers approved a budget to provide a gas tax holiday. It pauses the state's 8-cent fuel tax and an 8-cent sales tax between June 1 and December 31. The move could reduce gas costs for New York drivers by about 16 cents a gallon. The seven-month holiday gives drivers about $609 million in direct relief. (source)

Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a budget in May 2022. It includes a one-month fuel-tax holiday beginning October 1. This holiday will lower the price of gas by 25.3 cents a gallon. ( source )

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*