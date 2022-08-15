Senators Propose One-Time Payments For Licensed Drivers

The cost of gas is finally going down. But some states still have gas rebate check bills on their books. The state senators and governors want to help citizens since the average gas price is over $4 per gallon. (source)

The federal gas program would have made $100 a month available to eligible Americans. But the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 got stalled. (source)

Thus, two states are looking into the issue of giving gas rebates.

North Carolina

Democratic state senators have proposed giving all licensed adult drivers cash. The proposal is a one-time payment of $200 for gas. The senators believe citizens pay this amount in state gas taxes from July to December. The plan would cost $1.3 billion and come from the state's $4.241 billion tax surplus. What if the bill got approved? North Carolinians would receive the funds by October 1. (source)

State Senator Michael Garrett is a co-sponsor of the gas rebate bill. He made a statement about the proposal. "This approach keeps the Highway Fund and the Highway Trust Fund whole, while still collecting revenue from non-residents passing through our state using our roads, highways, and bridges." (source)

Chicago

Chicago approved their gas rebate bill. Citizens of this Windy City began receiving the benefit. The state is issuing 50,000 prepaid $150 gas cards and 100,000 prepaid $50 transit cards. The initiative is the Chicago Moves plan. The applications portal has closed. And applicants will get chosen at random through to September. (source)

