Illinois To Make Millions Available To Residents

Illinois had a $1.83 billion relief package go into effect on July 1. The money includes income and property tax rebates. Plus, a temporary cut in several sales taxes. (source)

The one-time payment will go to taxpayers who meet the stated requirements. An eligible person can only receive one of the two available rebates. And the monies will get issued in the week of September 12. It will take the state eight weeks to distribute all the checks. (source)

Other states decided to do their relief programs in the summer. So, Illinois is one of a few states with plans to give rebates later in the year.

Here are the details of the program.

You qualify if you were an income or property taxpaying Illinois resident in 2021. What is the other rule, and how much is the rebate? Individuals who earned less than $200,000 in 2021 will receive a $50 income tax rebate. Couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 in 2021 will receive $100. Did the flier claim for dependents on their 2021 taxes? They can also earn $100 per dependent, up to three of them. Thus, a family of five can earn as much as $400. (source)

