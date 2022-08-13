Rhode Island Will Give Money To Families

Americans are hoping for support due to the high cost of living. And some residents of Rhode Island will receive it. Governor Dan McKee announced a child tax rebate for the state.

The bill got signed in June 2022. And the program is now in the fiscal budget. Governor Dan McKee made a statement about the initiative. (source)

“Our Administration is committed to delivering targeted tax relief to Rhode Islanders as we continue to build on our state’s economic momentum. Supporting parents and their children with Rhode Island's new Child Tax Rebate is a sensible and critical way to keep our economy growing.”

The program will give child tax rebates of $250 per child for up to three children. The Rhode Island families who qualify earn up to $100,000 for an individual and up to $200,000 for joint filers. Expectations are that the program will support about 115,000 Rhode Island families. (source)

This program aids taxpaying families. Thus, there is no need to apply. Eligible tax filers will receive the check in October 2022. What are the other characteristics of beneficiaries? They are a Rhode Island resident who claimed a dependent child under the age of 18 (as of December 31, 2021). And this claim got made on their 2021 federal/state personal income tax return. Persons can go here for more details. (source)

