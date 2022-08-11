Public Servants To Receive Student Loan Forgiveness

In October 2021, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program changed. (source)

These updates made 22,000 borrowers eligible for debt cancellation. The announcement got made public by the Department of Education. And the department thinks the change will benefit another 550,000 borrowers. These include public sector staff who consolidated loans to become eligible for debt forgiveness. (source)

What does the PSLF program do? The PSLF program cancels the remaining balance on a student loan. It happens after the borrower makes 120 qualifying monthly payments. Who can apply for the program? Anyone who works for a federal, state, or local government agency. These workers are typically teachers, firefighters, military members, nurses, and public sector employees. Thus far, the programs canceled $7.3 billion in student loan debt for 127,000 borrowers. (source)

There is still time for more people to benefit.

What was the most significant change to PSLF? It lets borrowers count all previous Federal Family Education Loans and Perkins Loans payments. And it waives requirements of full-amount and on-time payments. Thus, more loan down-payments qualify towards the 120 rule. Public worker borrowers need to submit a PSLF application to apply. The deadline is October 31, 2022. (source)

What about borrowers who need debt restructuring done? Debt consolidation takes about 45 days. The debt consolidation and the application need completion before October 31, 2022. (source)

