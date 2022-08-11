Disney+ Streaming Service Price Hikes in 2022

The Disney+ streaming service will cost more later this year. It is a service enjoyed by parents and their children. But this entertainment service will get more expensive if you do not want ad content.

The company has already made the decision. And it will be some time before the changes come into effect. The announcement is a part of the company's third-quarter business report. (source)

Disney reveals the price hike of the ad-free US service is to $11 per month. It's a change of $3 and will go into effect on December 8. For the price to remain the same, users pick the ad-supported tier. The ad-included plan also launches on December 8. (source)

Fee changes also got set for Hulu with similar conditions. It is a $2 hike to cost $15 on October 10. And the ad-included package will cost $8 over the previous $7. There are also bundle offerings available. Here is a quick review of the combined streaming service plans. (source)

Both Disney+ and Hulu with ads are $10 per month.

A bundle of ad-free Disney+, ad-supported ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu is $15 per month.

Ad content on all three (Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu) is $13.

No ad content on all three is $20.

Why are the changes happening to the service charges?

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Why are the service charges getting updated? The high cost of production. Disney+ has 14.4 million subscribers. In total, across the three services (Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu), the company has 221 million users. But operating losses of the streaming division jumped from 293 million to 1.1 billion. The company wants to turn the losses around. (source)

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using corporate postings and accredited media reports.* *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered a business, shopping, professional financial, or advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your personal and financial situation, or without, consulting a financial professional.