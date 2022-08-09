South Carolina Still Has Stimulus Money Available For Rental And Utility Help

Are you a South Carolina resident? Do you struggle with your rent or utility bills? Help is available for South Carolinians.

The state and power companies are telling citizens not to wait. The federal government sent hundreds of millions of dollars to South Carolina. This money is to help people avoid eviction and light shut-offs. And it got made available since the pandemic caused cash troubles for some residents. (source)

The money is getting distributed through the SC Stay Plus program. And the funds are still available. Renaye Long works with the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority. Renaye Long says, "As of basically July 22, we have helped 46,000 families to stay in their homes and to prevent evictions. That translates into spending $186 million just on those families." (source)

SC Housing has responsibility for the SC Stay Plus program. It is in control of that money for 39 counties in the state. The seven largest counties are Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Richland, and Spartanburg. Each got individual portions of money for distribution through their programs. (source)

South Carolinians seeking this help have to fill out an application. Plus, submit documents to show they need the financial support.

“This includes personal information such as a driver’s license or passport. Proof that you’re obligated to pay rent, which is commonly known as a lease or something to that effect, and proof that your rent is past due, which is typically a summary of what is owed, and proof of income,” said Malcolm Clark of the SC Housing Call Center. (source)

The person must also meet one of these requirements. (source)

To qualify, households must meet at least one of the following criteria: qualifying for unemployment or having experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; demonstrating a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability or having a household income at or below 80% of county median income adjusted by family size.

People can apply for help available in their county. They can visit the SC Housing website or call 803-336-3420. (source)

