Stimulus Money Available To Help Homeless And At-Risk Veterans

States have several inflation relief measures underway. But the focus is on families and tax-paying low-income earners. These requirements exclude other minority groups who face hardship because of rising prices.

But there is help now available for veterans. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $431 million to agencies. These groups assist homeless and at-risk veterans and their families with grants. So, what happened? The awarding occurred on August 1. And it went to 258 non-profit organizations across the nation. (source)

The funds got awarded through VA’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) Program. These monies will become available for use on October 1. (source)

Who will the cash help? And in what sectors will it get positioned for use?

Photo by Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash

SSVF grants enable organizations to provide outreach and case management help to veterans. It allows them to access health care, financial planning, childcare, and legal support. Plus other services like transportation and housing counseling. Denis McDonough is the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Denis said in a statement. (source)

“Nobody should be homeless in the country they fought to defend — nobody. These grant funds will help our partner organizations across the country provide at-risk veterans with the resources they need to stay in their homes, where they belong, or find a new home.”

Veterans can view the grantees here. Interested people can apply from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023. The list of organizations with the funds to help veterans here. (source)

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*