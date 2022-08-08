Oreo Reintroduces Snack In 2022

Fall begins in a few more weeks. But Oreo will give customers an early taste of the season within product packages.

Pumpkin-flavored items have become associated with the Fall. But companies launch them in August to capture customer excitement. Bud Light Seltzer and Samuel Adams have pumpkin-flavored beverages. Cup Noodles sells pumpkin-flavored ramen. Starbucks and Dunkin' also infuse this flavor into drinks every year. (source). Other brands add seasonal pumpkin-spiced products to their offerings, too. These include Cheerios, Jell-O pudding, Swiss Miss hot cocoa, and Thomas' English muffins. (source)

Oreo will have the product hit shelves on August 15. It will end the five-year hiatus of the seasonal flavor. What is the flavor getting reintroduced? Pumpkin. The brand will again release Oreo's "Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies.". The limited-edition snack features two golden Oreo cookies. And it has a "festive pumpkin spice flavored cream" sandwiched in the middle. (source)

Photo by SHAYAN IZADI ☄️ on Unsplash

Oreo is one of the first brands to announce the summer return of their Fall flavor. August seems early. But pumpkin spice lovers rejoiced on social media. These fans also expect more brands to make pumpkin spice announcements this month. Starbucks and Dunkin' usually bring their Pumpkin Spice Latte in August. Both have not yet signaled the return of such drinks. (source)

