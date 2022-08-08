Colorado Starts Offering Child Tax Credit to Families in January 2023

Cadrene Heslop

Citizens with kids under six years stand a chance to get a child tax credit. This credit is a federal tax credit. The state explains it as the following. "The advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) is a CTC pre-payment available when you file your federal taxes." (source)

What is the other eligibility rule? Taxpaying single families with incomes of $75,000 or less and $85,000 or less for married joint filers. These groups could receive 5% to 30% of the federal credit for each child under six years as of December 31, 2022. (source)

How can qualifying families claim the child tax credit?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWu6u_0h956nK800
Photo by TheDigitalArtist via Pixabay

Qualifying Colorado families can sign up to express their interest. Now to October 15, families can complete a form in English or Spanish to apply. The details entered into the portal allow families to file a 2020 simplified IRS tax return. So they can claim all eligible advance CTC and stimulus payments. After October 15, the IRS will only accept paper applications until next year. (source)

This Colorado Child Tax Credit is a new credit like the federal credit. It will be available for Colorado locals to claim on their 2022 Colorado tax return in January 2023. What if an undocumented immigrant wants to receive the child tax credit advance? "The family should have at least one qualifying child under age 18 at the end of 2021. And this child should have a valid Social Security number. Then, they may get the advance CTC, despite the parent's immigration status." (source)

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*

