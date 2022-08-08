Plans for California's Child Tax Credit Program

The Governor of California has been making strives to help its low-income residents. The state plans to give relief checks to qualifying taxpayers. And now, there are measures underway to provide money to families.

The California program bears the name "Young Child Tax Credit.". The focus is on individuals with children under six (6) years old. Does a California resident qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC)? Do they have a child under age 6? This person may be eligible. The initiative will give them a refundable tax credit of up to $1000. (source)

Persons who qualify will see a lower tax bill or a bigger refund. Individuals can use the CalEITC calculator to see if they are eligible. Plus, estimate their refundable tax credit. Like the relief checks, interested participants will need to be taxpayers. (source)

CalEITC and the Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC) have the rule of filing your state tax return. Some tax filers have an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN). Undocumented workers and ITIN holders may now qualify for the CalEITC and the YCTC. And eligible children must be under six years old as of December 31, 2021. (source)

Who gains from the program? Families who earn less than $25,000 are eligible to receive $1,000. They will get it as a reduced state tax bill or refund. Families earning between $25,000 and $30,000 would receive a reduced credit. The credit is only for children under age six, and the family must qualify for CalEITC. (source)

