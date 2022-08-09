Virginia Residents to Receive State Stimulus Checks

The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.

In June, the Virginia General Assembly approved a one-time tax rebate. This bill will make direct payments available to some Virginia locals. (source)

The monies will go to eligible taxpayers. If they submitted their returns by July 1, the rebate should arrive by October 31. For people who file later in the year, it must get completed by November 1 to get the check. (source)

How much is the rebate? When will it get sent?

The state says not every taxpayer is eligible. Residents having a tax liability last year will get up to $250 for individuals and $500 for joint filers. Here is what the state said about tax liability. (source)

"Tax liability is the amount of tax you owe throughout the year minus any credits (like the credit for taxes you paid to another state or the credit for low-income individuals), deductions, or subtractions. We’re unable to provide taxpayer-specific information about eligibility at this time."

The state will begin issuing the rebates in the Fall of 2022. This approach allows the state department to give money to November 1 filers as well. Some taxpayers will receive direct deposits, and others will get a paper check. People can change their mailing details by August 15. (source)

