Seniors Feel Felt Out Of State Stimulus Programs: "We’re not important enough to be considered"

Like many Americans, seniors are feeling the pinch in their pockets. And the costs are inching higher. But most of the state stimulus programs benefit low-income families. Given this targeted focus, many seniors feel left out.

Caren Spencer, 76, is a Califonia resident living on a fixed income of $2,200 from Social Security payments. She uses this money for all her expenses. Caren says her rent and grocery bills have increased. She has little money left by month end. And she has had to reduce her cable package and shopping trips. Caren is also considering other spending cuts as the cost of living rises. (source)

When Caren heard California was handing out payments, she was hopeful. She told interviewers. “It would just make my life easier. I wouldn’t have to count every penny. I wouldn’t have to worry about whether I was going to make it through until things improved.” (source)

But she did not qualify for the payment.

Caren and many older California locals do not qualify because they do not file taxes. The state does not tax federal Social Security benefits because these amounts are under the amount limit. So, they do not meet the necessary rule to get the one-time payment. (source)

Since Caren and others do not qualify, they feel "excluded" from the relief program. She explains, “I was in the workforce for over 50 years, paying taxes, filing taxes. I’m still paying taxes on my automobile and gasoline and sales tax. But California doesn’t think of me as a viable taxpayer.” (source)

Caren does not file taxes. So, the state does not have her information. But Caren and others hope federal officials will create a workaround to help them. (source)

