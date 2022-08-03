Why Costco Workers Check Your Purchases?

Costco is a popular retailer in America. But unlike many stores, this one has someone standing by the door. Shoppers always have their receipts checked before they leave.

Costco opened its doors in 1983. Its business model allows customers to buy their favorite items in bulk. Cashiers are careful to ring up orders and pack bags. Even so, there is a receipt check as they leave. (source)

Why does the store have this policy?

Photo by Omar Abascal on Unsplash

The anonymous employee spoke about the procedure to the Insider. (source)

"It is to make sure you have what you paid for, but it is also to make sure you don't have what you did not pay for."

How is that possible when the check happens so fast? Another worker explained further what the reviews are for: ( source )

There is a top and bottom of the receipt. This code changes daily. So employees know the item list was, indeed, printed that day. They look at the item counts on the bottom of the receipt to ensure there were no under or overcharges. High-end items such as jewelry, stamps, electronics, or items over $300, need supervisors' initials on them. Large items like tissue and water have various signifiers on the receipt to ensure final checks include a look at the bottom of the basket.

To provide more clarity, Costco spoke about the policy on its website.

"It is standard practice at all our warehouse locations to verify purchase receipts when customers exit our buildings. We do this to double-check that the items purchased have been correctly processed by our cashiers. It's our most effective method of maintaining accuracy in inventory control, and it's also a good way to ensure that our members have been charged properly for their purchases."

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using company reports and accredited media reports.*