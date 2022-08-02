Discounts Planned By Major Retailers For 2022

Inflation is increasing the cost of living by record-high levels. People cannot live without food and gas. So, other items get cut from people's budgets as they try saving money. To ease the effect of new buying habits on profit margins, brands will offer discounts.

Many brands will have promotions to lower prices in the Fall. The participating brand includes Gap, TJX, Walmart, Burlington, Target, Best Buy, and Bath & Body Works. Experts suggest the list will expand further down in the year. (source)

These stores have bought loads of merchandise to prepare for supply shortages. But now, it is hard to move the inventory because of inflation. (source)

Most of the brands will focus on electronics or other hard-to-move items. Here are some of the statements issued by retailers. (source)

Target said it was carrying too much big, bulky stuff. These include furniture, televisions, and kitchen appliances. "We didn't anticipate the magnitude of that shift," Target CEO Brian Cornell said. Target has begun marking down large items to make room for higher-demand products. (source)

Best Buy said inflation reduced consumer-electronics spending. And the electronics industry would offer discounts. "As high inflation has continued, and consumer sentiment has deteriorated, customer demand within the consumer electronics industry has softened even further," Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said.

Walmart: "The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend.," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. Walmart said it would markdowns more general merchandise, especially clothing. The company also plans to sell refurbished electronics. (source)

