Refurbished Electronics Coming To Stores In 2022

Do you buy electronics at Walmart? The company stocks products from well-known brands like Apple, KitchenAid, and Samsung. But the retailer wants to give shoppers greater variety in its offerings. The move will happen later this year. The company's focus right now is to reduce its excess clothing inventory.

Walmart will introduce a new program in Fall. The initiative got named "Walmart Restored"; it allows customers to buy refurbished gadgets. So, later in the year, shoppers can get used technology items at Walmart. The products identified so far are headphones, tablets, and sewing machines. (source)

The team made a statement about the coming changes. It said the refurbished goods should cost a fraction of the usual prices. The move hopes to help with the rising cost of living crisis in the country. The company spoke about the program in a statement. (source)

"All products listed on the site have been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned. And if for any reason a customer isn't satisfied, we offer 90-day free returns to help enable shopping with confidence.".

The retail giant already works with third-party sellers for its online store. The company will now extend this used goods program into some physical stores in the Fall. The scheme comes as Walmart makes other store changes to deal with economic shocks. (source)

